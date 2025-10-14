Bank of Maharashtra consolidated net profit rises 25.20% in the September 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 18.46% to Rs 7128.36 croreNet profit of Bank of Maharashtra rose 25.20% to Rs 1668.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1332.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income rose 18.46% to Rs 7128.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6017.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income7128.366017.41 18 OPM %68.0963.13 -PBDT1818.861380.26 32 PBT1818.861380.26 32 NP1668.611332.77 25
