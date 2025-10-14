Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty October futures trade at premium

Nifty October futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Tata Motors, Infosys and HCL Tech were top traded contracts.

The Nifty October 2025 futures closed at 25,185.50, a premium of 1 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,145.50 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 81.85 points or 0.32% to 25,145.50.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.33% to 11.16.

Tata Motors, Infosys and HCL Technologies were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The October 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 28 October 2025.

 

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

