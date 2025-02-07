Business Standard

Friday, February 07, 2025 | 09:21 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Standard Capital Markets reports standalone net loss of Rs 44.93 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Standard Capital Markets reports standalone net loss of Rs 44.93 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

Sales rise 6.23% to Rs 6.14 crore

Net loss of Standard Capital Markets reported to Rs 44.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 3.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 6.23% to Rs 6.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales6.145.78 6 OPM %-371.34140.48 -PBDT-34.525.14 PL PBT-34.635.09 PL NP-44.933.32 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Walchandnagar Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 17.13 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Walchandnagar Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 17.13 crore in the December 2024 quarter

DCX Systems consolidated net profit declines 25.19% in the December 2024 quarter

DCX Systems consolidated net profit declines 25.19% in the December 2024 quarter

India Shelter Finance Corporation consolidated net profit rises 54.29% in the December 2024 quarter

India Shelter Finance Corporation consolidated net profit rises 54.29% in the December 2024 quarter

Gulf Oil Lubricants India consolidated net profit rises 22.23% in the December 2024 quarter

Gulf Oil Lubricants India consolidated net profit rises 22.23% in the December 2024 quarter

A B M International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.06 crore in the December 2024 quarter

A B M International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.06 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

RBI Monetary Policy Committee Meeting LIVEStock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks to Watch todayRBI MPC Rate Cut PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Parliament Budget Session LIVEDelhi Elections 2025 LIVE
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon