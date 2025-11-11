Stanley Lifestyles consolidated net profit declines 9.68% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.33% to Rs 105.40 croreNet profit of Stanley Lifestyles declined 9.68% to Rs 5.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.33% to Rs 105.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 103.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales105.40103.00 2 OPM %23.5317.96 -PBDT22.4019.50 15 PBT8.108.80 -8 NP5.606.20 -10
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content