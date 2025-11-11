Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 04:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Orchasp reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Orchasp reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

Sales rise 64.27% to Rs 7.54 crore

Net profit of Orchasp reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 14.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 64.27% to Rs 7.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales7.544.59 64 OPM %3.71-321.79 -PBDT0.31-14.31 LP PBT0.31-14.32 LP NP0.21-14.28 LP

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 4:05 PM IST

