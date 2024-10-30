Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital standalone net profit rises 12.39% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.52% to Rs 102.19 croreNet profit of Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital rose 12.39% to Rs 14.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.52% to Rs 102.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 84.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales102.1984.09 22 OPM %29.2427.60 -PBDT28.4922.99 24 PBT19.1316.65 15 NP14.1512.59 12
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content