Star Health & Allied Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 50.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 50.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

Sales rise 10.18% to Rs 4080.83 crore

Net profit of Star Health & Allied Insurance Company declined 50.67% to Rs 54.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 111.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.18% to Rs 4080.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3703.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales4080.833703.88 10 OPM %1.833.96 -PBDT77.68148.79 -48 PBT77.68148.79 -48 NP54.90111.29 -51

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

