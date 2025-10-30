Omax Autos standalone net profit declines 97.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.34% to Rs 88.28 croreNet profit of Omax Autos declined 97.88% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.34% to Rs 88.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 78.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales88.2878.58 12 OPM %5.889.10 -PBDT8.287.76 7 PBT3.932.73 44 NP0.3315.54 -98
