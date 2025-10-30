JM Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit declines 19.96% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.32% to Rs 298.66 croreNet profit of JM Financial Services Pvt declined 19.96% to Rs 19.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 3.32% to Rs 298.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 308.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales298.66308.93 -3 OPM %37.9239.84 -PBDT37.1843.75 -15 PBT25.5634.30 -25 NP19.8124.75 -20
