Star Housing Finance board to mull fund raising on 9 March

Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Star Housing Finance said that its board will meet on Saturday, 9 March 2024 to raise funds through issuance of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis.
The announcement was made after market hours yesterday.
Star Housing Finance is primarily engaged in the business of providing loans to individuals, corporate and developers for the purchase, construction, development and repair of houses, apartments and commercial properties in India.
The companys consolidated net profit jumped 29.9% to Rs 2.52 crore on 64% increase in total income to Rs 16.33 core in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.
The scrip fell 8.11% to end at Rs 53.82 on Monday, 4 March 2024
First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 8:44 AM IST

