Starteck Finance consolidated net profit declines 77.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.58% to Rs 10.93 croreNet profit of Starteck Finance declined 77.03% to Rs 3.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.58% to Rs 10.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 27.13% to Rs 15.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 32.28% to Rs 37.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content