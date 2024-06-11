Business Standard
State Bank of India approves to consider long term fund raising up to USD 3 billion

Image

Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
At meeting held on 11 June 2024
The Executive Committee of the Central Board of State Bank of India at its meeting held on 11 June 2024 has approved inter alia, to examine the status and decide on long term fund raising in single / multiple tranches of up to US$ 3 Billion under RegS/144A, through a public offer and/or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US Dollar or any other major foreign currency during FY 2024-25.
First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 1:53 PM IST

