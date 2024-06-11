State Bank of India approves to consider long term fund raising up to USD 3 billion

At meeting held on 11 June 2024

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The Executive Committee of the Central Board of State Bank of India at its meeting held on 11 June 2024 has approved inter alia, to examine the status and decide on long term fund raising in single / multiple tranches of up to US$ 3 Billion under RegS/144A, through a public offer and/or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US Dollar or any other major foreign currency during FY 2024-25.