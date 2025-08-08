Ambika Cotton Mills standalone net profit declines 26.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.18% to Rs 191.98 croreNet profit of Ambika Cotton Mills declined 26.06% to Rs 15.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 21.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 8.18% to Rs 191.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 209.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales191.98209.09 -8 OPM %14.0316.19 -PBDT26.1935.57 -26 PBT21.3129.85 -29 NP15.9221.53 -26
