Kuantum Papers standalone net profit declines 68.42% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.44% to Rs 221.92 croreNet profit of Kuantum Papers declined 68.42% to Rs 12.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 38.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 20.44% to Rs 221.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 278.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales221.92278.94 -20 OPM %18.2025.66 -PBDT31.4463.48 -50 PBT16.2450.96 -68 NP12.0638.19 -68
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content