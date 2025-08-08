JK Tyre & Industries consolidated net profit declines 21.80% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.32% to Rs 3868.94 croreNet profit of JK Tyre & Industries declined 21.80% to Rs 165.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 211.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.32% to Rs 3868.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3639.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3868.943639.08 6 OPM %10.3913.74 -PBDT309.07403.35 -23 PBT195.49290.80 -33 NP165.35211.44 -22
