Synergy Green Industries standalone net profit rises 14.58% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.09% to Rs 83.56 croreNet profit of Synergy Green Industries rose 14.58% to Rs 3.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.09% to Rs 83.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 78.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales83.5678.76 6 OPM %13.5713.15 -PBDT8.517.10 20 PBT5.144.07 26 NP3.382.95 15
