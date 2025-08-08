West Leisure Resorts standalone net profit declines 30.77% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 30.77% to Rs 0.36 croreNet profit of West Leisure Resorts declined 30.77% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 30.77% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.360.52 -31 OPM %58.3365.38 -PBDT0.210.34 -38 PBT0.210.34 -38 NP0.180.26 -31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content