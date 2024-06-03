State Bank of India gains for third straight session

State Bank of India is quoting at Rs 909.5, up 9.53% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 54.89% in last one year as compared to a 24.82% jump in NIFTY and a 15.13% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which State Bank of India is a constituent, has gained around 3.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 48983.95, up 3.65% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 438.76 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 181.78 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 11.16 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

