Tamilnad Mercantile Bank standalone net profit rises 6.13% in the June 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 8.20% to Rs 1386.24 croreNet profit of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank rose 6.13% to Rs 304.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 287.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income rose 8.20% to Rs 1386.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1281.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income1386.241281.15 8 OPM %70.6567.46 -PBDT403.92383.40 5 PBT403.92383.40 5 NP304.89287.29 6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content