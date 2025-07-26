Saturday, July 26, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank standalone net profit rises 6.13% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Total Operating Income rise 8.20% to Rs 1386.24 crore

Net profit of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank rose 6.13% to Rs 304.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 287.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income rose 8.20% to Rs 1386.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1281.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income1386.241281.15 8 OPM %70.6567.46 -PBDT403.92383.40 5 PBT403.92383.40 5 NP304.89287.29 6

First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 7:47 AM IST

Explore News

