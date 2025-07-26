Saturday, July 26, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Saffron Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Saffron Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 3.10 crore

Net Loss of Saffron Industries reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales reported to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3.100 0 OPM %59.680 -PBDT1.86-0.05 LP PBT-0.09-0.36 75 NP-0.09-0.36 75

First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 7:47 AM IST

