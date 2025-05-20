Astal Laboratories standalone net profit rises 389.29% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 91.59% to Rs 23.47 croreNet profit of Astal Laboratories rose 389.29% to Rs 2.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 91.59% to Rs 23.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 1044.87% to Rs 8.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 171.59% to Rs 64.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales23.4712.25 92 64.2323.65 172 OPM %17.774.73 -19.884.69 - PBDT3.940.58 579 12.201.11 999 PBT3.840.56 586 11.981.08 1009 NP2.740.56 389 8.930.78 1045
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content