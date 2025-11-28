Friday, November 28, 2025 | 08:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rail Vikas Nigam bags Rs 96-cr ECoR surveillance system contract

Rail Vikas Nigam bags Rs 96-cr ECoR surveillance system contract

Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 8:04 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam has secured a contract valued at Rs 96.4 crore from the East Coast Railway, a domestic entity, for the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of an IP-based video surveillance system.

According to RVNL, work on the project is scheduled to commence within 30 days of the contract issue date and is expected to be completed within 180 days thereafter.

The company clarified that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the awarding entity. The contract also does not fall under related-party transactions.

RVNL was declared the sole bidder for the project.

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable-stayed bridges, institution buildings, etc.

 

The companys consolidated net profit declined 19.73% to Rs 230.29 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 286.88 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 5.22% YoY to Rs 5,122.98 crore in Q2 FY26.

The scrip rose 0.12% to settle at Rs 324.30 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 7:24 AM IST

