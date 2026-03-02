Monday, March 02, 2026 | 10:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Auto registers 27% YoY growth in Feb'26 auto sales

Bajaj Auto registers 27% YoY growth in Feb'26 auto sales

Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 10:16 AM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Bajaj Auto reported 27% increase in total auto sales for February 2026, selling 4.48 lakh units as against 3.52 lakh units sold in February 2025.

Domestic sales stood at 2.32 lakh units, up 27% YoY, while exports totalled 2.15 lakh units, marking a 28% YoY growth.

Two-wheeler sales rose 27% to 3.79 lakh units, while commercial vehicle sales jumped 30% to 68,338 units in February 2026 over February 2025.

On a year-to-date basis, Bajaj Auto registered a 9% growth in total auto sales, with 46.72 lakh units sold compared to 42.81 lakh units in the corresponding period last year.

Bajaj Auto is engaged in the business of development, manufacturing, and distribution of automobiles such as motorcycles, commercial vehicles, electric two-wheelers, etc., and parts thereof.

 

The companys standalone net profit increased 18.68% to Rs 2,502.81 crore on an 18.84% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 15,220.33 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Shares of Shree Ram Twistex debut in T group

Shares of Shree Ram Twistex debut in T group

Accord Transformer & Switchgear IPO lists in MT group

Accord Transformer & Switchgear IPO lists in MT group

Indian Rupee: Under pressure amid soaring international oil prices

Indian Rupee: Under pressure amid soaring international oil prices

Benchmarks drop in early trade on Iran conflict with US, Israel; VIX zooms 17.17%

Benchmarks drop in early trade on Iran conflict with US, Israel; VIX zooms 17.17%

Escorts Kubota's February 2026 sales rise 20% YoY to 10,339 units

Escorts Kubota's February 2026 sales rise 20% YoY to 10,339 units

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCrude Oil PriceStocks to buy todayIran War UpdateGold and Silver Rate todayStock Recommendations todayNifty Outlook on Israel Iran ConflictBank Holiday in MarchPakistan Afghanistan Conflict