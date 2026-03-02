Bajaj Auto registers 27% YoY growth in Feb'26 auto sales

Bajaj Auto reported 27% increase in total auto sales for February 2026, selling 4.48 lakh units as against 3.52 lakh units sold in February 2025.

Domestic sales stood at 2.32 lakh units, up 27% YoY, while exports totalled 2.15 lakh units, marking a 28% YoY growth.

Two-wheeler sales rose 27% to 3.79 lakh units, while commercial vehicle sales jumped 30% to 68,338 units in February 2026 over February 2025.

On a year-to-date basis, Bajaj Auto registered a 9% growth in total auto sales, with 46.72 lakh units sold compared to 42.81 lakh units in the corresponding period last year.

Bajaj Auto is engaged in the business of development, manufacturing, and distribution of automobiles such as motorcycles, commercial vehicles, electric two-wheelers, etc., and parts thereof.

The companys standalone net profit increased 18.68% to Rs 2,502.81 crore on an 18.84% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 15,220.33 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News