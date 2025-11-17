Nirlon standalone net profit rises 161.39% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.18% to Rs 165.31 croreNet profit of Nirlon rose 161.39% to Rs 147.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 56.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.18% to Rs 165.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 160.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales165.31160.21 3 OPM %78.2580.29 -PBDT106.82101.21 6 PBT93.0386.84 7 NP147.6656.49 161
