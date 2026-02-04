Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 10:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HCL Technologies secures contract from HAESL

Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

For MRO operations transformation

HCL Technologies (HCL Tech) announced that it has been selected by Hong Kong Aero Engine Services (HAESL) to transform its maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) operations. HCLTech will deploy its iMRO/4 asset management solution, integrated with SAP S/4HANA, as HAESL's Maintenance Execution System (MES) in Hong Kong.

This collaboration will streamline HAESL's maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) processes, leading to increased efficiency and scalability. It will also enable real-time data visibility, allowing for faster decision-making, while enhancing resource utilization and ensuring compliance with global standards.

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

