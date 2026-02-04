Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PG Electroplast Ltd Spikes 2.53%

Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

PG Electroplast Ltd has lost 8.59% over last one month compared to 6.73% fall in BSE Consumer Durables index and 2.56% drop in the SENSEX

PG Electroplast Ltd rose 2.53% today to trade at Rs 576.45. The BSE Consumer Durables index is up 0.84% to quote at 57116.95. The index is down 6.73 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Amber Enterprises India Ltd increased 1.28% and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd added 1.07% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went down 5.25 % over last one year compared to the 5.94% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

 

PG Electroplast Ltd has lost 8.59% over last one month compared to 6.73% fall in BSE Consumer Durables index and 2.56% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 10210 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.95 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1008 on 23 Apr 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 471.15 on 14 Aug 2025.

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

