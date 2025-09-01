Monday, September 01, 2025 | 11:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sterlite Tech drops as US subsidiary faces $96.5 mn verdict in litigation

Sterlite Tech drops as US subsidiary faces $96.5 mn verdict in litigation

Image

Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Sterlite Technologies Ltd (STL) fell 4.10% to Rs 109.90 after the company updated exchanges on an adverse litigation outcome involving its US arm.

The dispute stems from a case filed by Prysmian Cables and Systems USA against Stephen Szymanski, an employee of Sterlite Technologies Inc (STI), and STI itself in the US District Court, South Carolina. The plaintiff alleged violations of non-compete and confidentiality agreements, claiming that confidential information was disclosed to STI, giving it an unfair competitive advantage.

While STL itself is not a party to the dispute, a jury in August 2024 awarded $200,000 against Szymanski and $96.5 million against STI. On 29 August 2025, the court affirmed this verdict but denied the plaintiffs plea for pre-judgment interest.

 

STI maintains that the judgment is unsupported by trial evidence and law, and said it will vigorously pursue post-trial remedies, including an appeal. The company added that financial implications, if any, will depend on the ultimate resolution of the case.

Sterlite Technologies is a global optical and digital solutions company providing offerings to build 5G, rural, FTTx, enterprise and data centre networks.

On a consolidated basis, Sterlite Technologies reported net profit of Rs 10 crore in Q1 June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 48.00 crore in Q1 June 2024. Net sales rose 16.86% YoY to Rs 1019 crore in Q1 June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes spurt at Zydus Wellness Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Zydus Wellness Ltd counter

S&S Power Switchgear bags over Rs 9-cr order from Godrej & Boyce

S&S Power Switchgear bags over Rs 9-cr order from Godrej & Boyce

India's forex reserves dip US$ 4.4 billion

India's forex reserves dip US$ 4.4 billion

Bajaj Auto posts 5% YoY rise in August'25 auto sales

Bajaj Auto posts 5% YoY rise in August'25 auto sales

Neogen Chemicals rises after subsidiary inks JV pact for participating in Lithium-Ion Battery business

Neogen Chemicals rises after subsidiary inks JV pact for participating in Lithium-Ion Battery business

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSCO Summit 2025 LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon