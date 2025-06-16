Monday, June 16, 2025 | 09:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sterlite Technologies expands Data Centre portfolio

Sterlite Technologies expands Data Centre portfolio

Image

Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Sterlite Technologies has launched a new generation of Data Centre solutions, ranging from cabling to end-to-end connectivity offerings designed to power the relentless demands of AI-driven data centre infrastructure. This new-age solution is engineered to meet the exact requirements of hyperscalers, colocation players, enterprises and telecom service providers to build agile, scalable, and sustainable Data Centre infrastructure.

With the global data centre market projected to reach USD 517 billion by 2030 (growing at a CAGR: 10.5% from 2021-2030), legacy infrastructure cabling systems are buckling under the demands for lower network latencies, rising network speeds and density requirements, as well as sustainability mandates. With this launch, STL bridges this gap by bringing to the core its 30+ years leadership in Optical network connectivity.

 

STLs data centre products are designed, manufactured, and tested in a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, meeting international standards. STLs solutions are fully compliant with ANSI/TIA-942, TIA-568 and ISO 11801 standards and backed by a 25-year performance warranty, ensuring reliability.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 9:38 AM IST

