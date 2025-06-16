Monday, June 16, 2025 | 05:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sterlite Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sterlite Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

Team Lease Services Ltd, FDC Ltd, P I Industries Ltd and UTI Asset Management Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 June 2025.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd surged 11.21% to Rs 92.69 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 24.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.85 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Team Lease Services Ltd soared 5.66% to Rs 2090. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1996 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9752 shares in the past one month.

FDC Ltd spiked 4.55% to Rs 497.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7381 shares in the past one month.

P I Industries Ltd gained 4.02% to Rs 4134.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 50014 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13127 shares in the past one month.

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd jumped 3.96% to Rs 1273.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8586 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9253 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

TCS gains on inking multinational deal with Salling Group

Spicejet gains as Q4 PAT zooms 173% YoY to Rs 325 cr

Lupin inks licensing deal with Sino Universal pharma for Tiotropium DPI drug in China

Volumes jump at FDC Ltd counter

HBL Engineering rises after securing Rs 133-cr railway contract for Kavach safety system

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

