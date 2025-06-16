Monday, June 16, 2025 | 05:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
TCS gains on inking multinational deal with Salling Group

Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) rose 1.61% to Rs 3,502.60 after the company announced a long-term strategic partnership with Salling Group to drive sustainability, technological innovation, and improve organizational efficiency.

According to an exchange filing, the partnership will cover Salling Groups operations across 2,100 stores and brands, involving 68,000 employees across Denmark, Poland, Germany, Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia. The collaboration will include major retail brands and franchises under Salling Group, such as BR (a nationwide toy store chain), quick-service restaurants Carls Jr. and Starbucks, as well as grocery chains fex, Bilka, Netto, and RIMI Baltic.

As part of this partnership, TCS will help the Salling Groups cloud adoption journey and subsequently stabilize the operations with the aim of driving more agility, scalability, and sustainability. Additionally, TCS will support the retail groups digital transformation, focusing on enhancing the e-commerce platform to be more responsive to the evolving consumer demands.

 

TCS plans to deploy its AI-powered cloud operations solution, Cloud Exponence, to support the initiative. The platform uses a Machine First approach and optimizes machine-human collaboration to deliver smart managed services in hybrid cloud environments. Through the power of AI and intelligent automation of operational tasks, along with built-in security and compliance, the solution reduces cloud management overheads, offers a consistent service delivery experience and provides full-stack infrastructure services.

The company said it had a strong presence in Denmark for the past 30 years. Currently, over 20,000 TCS employees support leading enterprises in the Nordics, driving growth and transformation for some of the regions top multinationals in sectors such as banking, financial services, insurance, telecom, and hi-tech. Additionally, TCS in Denmark has ranked #1 in customer satisfaction by an independent survey and has also been recognized as a Top Employer by the Top Employers Institute.

Alan Jensen, CIO, Salling Group, said, At Salling Group, everything we do is ultimately to help make our customers lives better. This project is no exception. Our partnership with TCS will help us better respond to their changing needs and do so responsibly and sustainably. This partnership helps us drive our Aspire 28 strategy that includes goals of more stores, acquisitions and mergers in existing and new markets.

Vikram Sharma, Country Head, TCS Denmark, said, Salling Group is an esteemed and successful retail group with a century long legacy, playing a vital role in the Danish community and across Europe. We are thrilled to be selected as their strategic IT partner, in their journey to perpetually adapt to the evolving needs of the customers. We will bring our global retail experience and technical prowess to help Salling Group build resilience and unlock new technologies to help drive their strategic goals.

Abhijit Niyogi, VP and Business Unit Head, RetailUK, EMEA and India, TCS, said, Were proud to partner with Salling Group and support the journey towardstheir Aspire28 vision and many more years of sustainable growth. We are committed to their long-term success and bringing our deep retail expertise and track record of helping global enterprises innovate, transform, and grow. Together, were building an agile and sustainable operations that also offers smarter, scalable omnichannel experiences to meet the evolving expectations of consumers.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is a digital transformation and technology partner of choice for industry-leading organizations worldwide.

On a consolidated basis, TCS reported a 1.26% decline in net profit to Rs 12,224 crore while revenue from operations rose 0.79% to Rs 64,479 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

