Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 09:10 PM IST
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sterlite Technologies partners with Wyre

Sterlite Technologies partners with Wyre

Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 9:04 PM IST

For development of multi gigabit Fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) network across Flanders and Brussels in Belgium

Sterlite Technologies (STL) announced its successful partnership with Wyre for supporting the development of their expansive multi gigabit Fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) network.

Wyre's way of working is to team up with partners to deploy fibre across Flanders and Brussels in Belgium, all while staying conscious of their impact. This approach helps streamline the fibre roll-out and reduce disruptions caused by construction. To make this happen, Wyre looked for a design and manufacturing partner that could deliver practical, effective solutions aligned with their commitment to collaboration and thoughtful progress.

 

Recognising Wyre's requirements, STL stepped in with its agile design thinking approach and manufacturing capabilities. Wyre needed a compact, connectorized, and highly flexible connectivity solution tailored to its specific needs. STL's team worked closely with Wyre to co-develop a bespoke solution that aligned perfectly with Wyre's needs.

With nearly two decades of experience in the region, a manufacturing base in Italy and a strong ethos of co creation with its customers, STL will cater to Wyre's need for broadband rollouts and high-performance networks. In this partnership, STL, with its design innovation, will supply high-performance optical cables with high-fibre count and loose-tube designs, its signature OptoBlaze and OptoBolt products, and advanced solutions like 288F Closures. To make efficient and timely deliveries to Wyre, STL has partnered with Wirewave, a distributor of high-quality fibre-optic cables and infrastructure.

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 8:51 PM IST

