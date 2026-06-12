IFCI Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd, MTAR Technologies Ltd, Goldiam International Ltd and Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 June 2026.

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd, MTAR Technologies Ltd, Goldiam International Ltd and Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 June 2026.

IFCI Ltd spiked 16.86% to Rs 82.42 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 85.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd soared 12.66% to Rs 517.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29586 shares in the past one month.

MTAR Technologies Ltd surged 12.06% to Rs 7055. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.51 lakh shares in the past one month.

Goldiam International Ltd added 10.78% to Rs 468.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 88574 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38130 shares in the past one month.

Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd spurt 8.97% to Rs 136.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

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