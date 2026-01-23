Paras Defence and Space Technologies consolidated net profit rises 21.08% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.99% to Rs 106.35 crore

Net profit of Paras Defence and Space Technologies rose 21.08% to Rs 18.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 23.99% to Rs 106.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 85.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.106.3585.7724.6525.7027.5923.0323.2019.2418.2115.04

