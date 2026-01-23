Kirloskar Pneumatic Company standalone net profit rises 19.72% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.68% to Rs 403.50 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company rose 19.72% to Rs 43.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 36.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.68% to Rs 403.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 340.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.403.50340.0020.0014.2686.8054.5078.8048.0043.1036.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News