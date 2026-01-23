Kirloskar Pneumatic Company standalone net profit rises 19.72% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 18.68% to Rs 403.50 croreNet profit of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company rose 19.72% to Rs 43.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 36.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.68% to Rs 403.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 340.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales403.50340.00 19 OPM %20.0014.26 -PBDT86.8054.50 59 PBT78.8048.00 64 NP43.1036.00 20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Paras Defence and Space Technologies consolidated net profit rises 21.08% in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 3:51 PM IST