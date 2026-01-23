Friday, January 23, 2026 | 03:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Green Energy reports consolidated net loss of Rs 41.00 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Adani Green Energy reports consolidated net loss of Rs 41.00 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

Sales rise 7.56% to Rs 2433.00 crore

Net loss of Adani Green Energy reported to Rs 41.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 492.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.56% to Rs 2433.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2262.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2433.002262.00 8 OPM %92.1183.11 -PBDT762.00925.00 -18 PBT-124.00307.00 PL NP-41.00492.00 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

