Adani Green Energy reports consolidated net loss of Rs 41.00 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.56% to Rs 2433.00 crore

Net loss of Adani Green Energy reported to Rs 41.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 492.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.56% to Rs 2433.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2262.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2433.002262.0092.1183.11762.00925.00-124.00307.00-41.00492.00

