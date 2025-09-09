Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 10:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Indian auto stocks add $33 bn in value as GST cut boosts demand, profits

Indian auto stocks add $33 bn in value as GST cut boosts demand, profits

BSE Ltd's measure of 20 auto firms has added about $33 billion in market value since August 15 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi first announced the government's plan to lower goods and services tax

Automakers, car makers, cars, automobile manufacturers, auto industry

The auto gauge has surged more than 12 per cent since then, beating every other sectoral index | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Ashutosh Joshi
 
India’s automakers have emerged as the biggest winners of the government’s move to cut consumption taxes, as a potential boost to demand lifts their profit outlook.   
BSE Ltd’s measure of 20 auto firms has added about $33 billion in market value since August 15 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi first announced the government’s plan to lower goods and services levies in the steepest tax reduction in a decade. 
 
The auto gauge has surged more than 12 per cent since then, beating every other sectoral index. Key BSE Sensex Index remained nearly flat during the period, as a 50 per cent tariff on India’s exports to the US — the highest in Asia — weighs on the broader market and the economy. 
 
 
A panel of ministers earlier this month finalized the proposals that will see lower taxes on most items of everyday use. The government cut the GST to 18 per cent on most passenger vehicle categories, from as high as 31 per cent, making cars and bikes more affordable for millions ahead of the India’s crucial festival season next month that drives about a quarter of annual auto sales.

Also Read

GST, auto

Automakers asked to display GST price posters at all dealershipspremium

Volkswagen

Volkswagen in advanced talks with US for investment deal amid tariff woes

Hero MotoCorp, Harshavardhan Chitale

Hero MotoCorp appoints Harshavardhan Chitale as CEO, effective Jan 2026

Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility

Maruti to Tata Motors: Auto companies start passing on GST cut to buyerspremium

(From left) Shailesh Hazela, CEO & MD, Stellantis India and Kumar Priyesh, Business Head & Director – Automotive Brands, Stellantis India

Citroen to double India market share in 3 months with Basalt X SUV

 
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, which has offerings from high-end sports utility vehicles to tractors and farm equipment, led the rally among automakers, rising more than 15 per cent this month, while Eicher Motors Ltd and TVS Motor Co also surged.
 
“Exciting times lie ahead for the auto sector,” said ICICI Securities analyst Shashank Kanodia, who sees demand boost for price-sensitive segments such as entry-level cars, as automakers start lowering prices following the tax cuts.
 

More From This Section

CESC

CESC Growth Vision 2030: ICICI Securities decodes key statements

Sensex, Nifty, market indices, FPI selling, US bond yields, Donald Trump, earnings season, trade policy, Reliance, HDFC Bank, monsoon, equity markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 170 pts; Nifty above 24,800; IT index up 2%, Infosys 4%

Telecom industry, telecom sector

RailTel Corp shares soar 6% on securing multiple orders worth ₹700 crore

PHARMA, MEDICINE

Glenmark Pharma shares rise as arm receives an upfront payment of $700 mn

Infosys

Infosys buyback history, stock reaction today, implications for investors

Topics : Auto industry Indian equity markets auto stocks Auto sector Automobile makers automobile manufacturer

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDev Accelerator IPOGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEMotilal Oswal Stock PickAirfloa Rail Technology IPOApple Awe Dropping EventUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon