Business Standard

Monday, January 27, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: JSW Steel, Indigo, ICICI Bank, DLF, Yes Bank , Aditya Birla Real Estate

Stock Alert: JSW Steel, Indigo, ICICI Bank, DLF, Yes Bank , Aditya Birla Real Estate

Image

Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Bandhan Bank, Can Fin Homes, Dixon Technologies (India), L&T Finance, Manappuram Finance, Mahanagar Gas, RBL Bank.

Earnings Today:

Coal India, Tata Steel, Indian Oil Corporation of India (IOCL), 360 One WAM, Adani Total Gas, Adani Wilmar, Apollo Pipes, Astec Life Sciences, Aurionpro Solutions, Canara Bank, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, Emami, Epigral, Kaynes Technology India, LT Foods, Mahindra Logistics, Nitin Spinners, Petronet LNG, Wonderla Holidays, Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services will declare their results later today.

Stocks to Watch:

JSW Steel reported 70.65% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 719 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 2,450 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 1.32% YoY to Rs 40,793 crore during the quarter.

 

Also Read

India china, India, China

LIVE: Foreign Secretary Misri arrives in Beijing as India, China seek to resume bilateral ties

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals gap-down start for Indian markets; China, Japan drag

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Asia equities slide with US futures on China's AI push; dollar firms

China Taiwan

Taiwan sees increase in Chinese incursions around its territory: MND

Anurag Thakur

AAP, Congress together have looted Delhi: Anurag Thakur ahead of elections

Interglobe Aviation (Indigo) reported 18.3% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,448.8 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 2,998.1 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 13.7% to Rs 22,110.70 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 19,452.15 crore in Q3 FY24.

DLFs consolidated net profit surged 61.24% to Rs 1,058.73 crore on 5.72% rise in total income to Rs 1,737.47 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

ICICI Banks standalone net profit increased 14.81% to Rs 11,792.42 crore on 13.03% rise in total income to Rs 48,367.87 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Yes Bank reported 164.52% surge in standalone net profit to Rs 612.27 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 231.46 crore posted in Q3 FY24. The banks total income jumped 14.20% YoY to Rs 9,341.15 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Aditya Birla Real Estate said that its wholly owned subsidiary Birla Estates (BEPL) has entered into a joint venture agreement with Mitsubishi Estate Co. (MEC) for developing a residential housing development in Southeast Bengaluru.

Ceigall India emerged as lowest bidder for a project worth Rs 865 crore in Punjab.

KEC International has secured new orders worth Rs 1,445 crore for transmission & distribution (T&D) projects in India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GIFT Nifty signals a weak start

GIFT Nifty signals a weak start

India's forex reserves touch 11-month low

India's forex reserves touch 11-month low

Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds standalone net profit rises 30.81% in the December 2024 quarter

Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds standalone net profit rises 30.81% in the December 2024 quarter

Nido Home Finance standalone net profit rises 130.23% in the December 2024 quarter

Nido Home Finance standalone net profit rises 130.23% in the December 2024 quarter

NTPC consolidated net profit declines 1.80% in the December 2024 quarter

NTPC consolidated net profit declines 1.80% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 8:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayFIITJEE Centres Shut NewsLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon