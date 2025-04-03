Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: M&M Financial Services, MOIL, Central Bank of India, Maruti Suzuki India

Stock Alert: M&M Financial Services, MOIL, Central Bank of India, Maruti Suzuki India

Image

Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Stocks to Watch:

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services estimate the overall disbursement at approximately Rs 15,480 crore, YoY growth of approximately 1% in Q4 FY25 and for FY25 disbursement at approximately Rs 57,850 crore, a growth of around 3% YoY.

MOILs manganese ore production increased 2.7% YoY to 18.02 lakh tonnes, manganese ore sales increased by 3.3% YoY to 15.87 lakh tonnes in FY25.

Central Bank of India reported a 7.18% increase in total deposits to Rs 4,12,665 crore as on 31st March 2025 as compared with Rs 3,85,011 crore as on 31st March 2024. Total business jumped 10.75% YoY to Rs 7,05,196 crore as on 31st March 2025.

 

ESAF Small Finance Bank total deposits jumped 17.16% to Rs 23,277 crore as on 31st March 2025 as compared with Rs 19,868 crore as on 31st March 2024. Gross advances increased 1.08% YoY to Rs 18,975 crore as in 31st March 2025.

Punjab National Bank reported a 13.6% increase in global advances, totaling to Rs 11,17,407 crore as on 31st March 2025 as compared with Rs 9,83,325 crore as on 31st March 2024. Global deposits jumped 14.3% YoY to Rs 15,65,744 crore as on 31st March 2025.

Also Read

VK Vijayakumar, Geojit Financial Services

Tariffs raise recession risks in US, put Fed in tight spot: VK Vijayakumar

Market, Stock market, NSE, National Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals India markets bracing for sell-off on Trump's tariffs

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Israel to create new Gaza security corridor to pressure Hamas: Netanyahu

Trading

Analysts favour India stocks in Asia post-tariffs despite near term worries

IAF

LIVE news: Air Force pilot dies after Jaguar fighter jet crashes in Jamnagar, another injured

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has signed a Rs 593.2-crore contract with the Indian Air Force for maintaining the Akash Missile System, which it had previously supplied.

Maruti Suzuki India has announced a price hike across select models starting 8 April 2025, citing rising input costs, operational expenses, regulatory changes, and feature enhancements.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sky Gold board nod to incorporate a WOS in Dubai

Sky Gold board nod to incorporate a WOS in Dubai

Mahindra Lifespace Developers secures Rs 1,200 cr redevelopment project in Lokhandwala, Mumbai

Mahindra Lifespace Developers secures Rs 1,200 cr redevelopment project in Lokhandwala, Mumbai

Piccadily Agro opens its state-of-the-art Indri Experience Centre

Piccadily Agro opens its state-of-the-art Indri Experience Centre

Paytm partners with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation

Paytm partners with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation

PNB Housing Finance achieves milestone of Rs 5,000 cr in affordable housing loans segment

PNB Housing Finance achieves milestone of Rs 5,000 cr in affordable housing loans segment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 8:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayDonald Trump Reciprocal Tarrifs list by countriesTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVERCB vs GT LIVE ScoreIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon