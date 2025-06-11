United Spirits Ltd Slips 5.31%

United Spirits Ltd has lost 2.48% over last one month compared to 0.55% fall in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 0.05% rise in the SENSEX
United Spirits Ltd fell 5.31% today to trade at Rs 1525.05. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index is down 0.03% to quote at 20620.83. The index is down 0.55 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd decreased 2.71% and Prataap Snacks Ltd lost 1.6% on the day. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index went down 1.13 % over last one year compared to the 7.87% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
On the BSE, 37502 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 26342 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1700 on 03 Jan 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1236 on 18 Jun 2024.
