Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / United Spirits Ltd Slips 5.31%

United Spirits Ltd Slips 5.31%

Image

Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

United Spirits Ltd has lost 2.48% over last one month compared to 0.55% fall in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 0.05% rise in the SENSEX

United Spirits Ltd fell 5.31% today to trade at Rs 1525.05. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index is down 0.03% to quote at 20620.83. The index is down 0.55 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd decreased 2.71% and Prataap Snacks Ltd lost 1.6% on the day. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index went down 1.13 % over last one year compared to the 7.87% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

 

United Spirits Ltd has lost 2.48% over last one month compared to 0.55% fall in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 0.05% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 37502 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 26342 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1700 on 03 Jan 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1236 on 18 Jun 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

JSW Energy Ltd Surges 1.29%

JSW Energy Ltd Surges 1.29%

NCLT approves scheme of arrangement between Inox Wind Energy & Inox Wind

NCLT approves scheme of arrangement between Inox Wind Energy & Inox Wind

Anant Raj board approves Aman Sarin's reappointment as MD, CEO & COO

Anant Raj board approves Aman Sarin's reappointment as MD, CEO & COO

Talbros Automotive Components JVs win orders worth Rs 580 cr

Talbros Automotive Components JVs win orders worth Rs 580 cr

OneSource collaborates with Xbrane Biopharma AB

OneSource collaborates with Xbrane Biopharma AB

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportDelhi weather TodayHousefull 5 Box office CollectionLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon