Blue Cloud Softech Solutions standalone net profit rises 855.56% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 208.70% to Rs 106.47 croreNet profit of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions rose 855.56% to Rs 7.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 208.70% to Rs 106.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 34.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales106.4734.49 209 OPM %10.313.04 -PBDT10.981.10 898 PBT10.761.10 878 NP7.740.81 856
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content