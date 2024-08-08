Oriental Infra Trust consolidated net profit rises 17.74% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.79% to Rs 543.00 crore

Net profit of Oriental Infra Trust rose 17.74% to Rs 93.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 79.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.79% to Rs 543.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 503.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.543.00503.7478.2783.35276.66254.9088.4073.0693.5779.47