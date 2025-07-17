LTIMindtree consolidated net profit rises 10.61% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.63% to Rs 9840.60 croreNet profit of LTIMindtree rose 10.61% to Rs 1254.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1133.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.63% to Rs 9840.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9142.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales9840.609142.60 8 OPM %16.7617.57 -PBDT1969.101760.80 12 PBT1726.201525.60 13 NP1254.101133.80 11
