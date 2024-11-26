ACME Solar Holdings consolidated net profit declines 60.39% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 19.68% to Rs 259.59 croreNet profit of ACME Solar Holdings declined 60.39% to Rs 15.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 38.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 19.68% to Rs 259.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 323.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales259.59323.20 -20 OPM %85.0589.60 -PBDT78.02123.48 -37 PBT18.1537.88 -52 NP15.3038.63 -60
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content