Stovec Industries standalone net profit declines 61.17% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 28.77% to Rs 40.88 croreNet profit of Stovec Industries declined 61.17% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 28.77% to Rs 40.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 57.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales40.8857.39 -29 OPM %4.577.88 -PBDT3.015.58 -46 PBT1.624.00 -60 NP1.203.09 -61
