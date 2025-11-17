Deepak Builders & Engineers India standalone net profit declines 66.98% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 63.02% to Rs 45.05 croreNet profit of Deepak Builders & Engineers India declined 66.98% to Rs 4.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 63.02% to Rs 45.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 121.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales45.05121.82 -63 OPM %28.2822.71 -PBDT8.4221.72 -61 PBT6.6919.77 -66 NP4.9815.08 -67
