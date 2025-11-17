Vishnu Prakash R Punglia standalone net profit declines 84.62% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.70% to Rs 295.69 croreNet profit of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia declined 84.62% to Rs 3.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 23.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 11.70% to Rs 295.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 334.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales295.69334.87 -12 OPM %8.2314.52 -PBDT8.6735.30 -75 PBT3.3731.67 -89 NP3.6523.73 -85
