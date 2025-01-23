Business Standard

Strides Pharma jumps after OneSource set to debut on Jan 24

Strides Pharma jumps after OneSource set to debut on Jan 24

Image

Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Strides Pharma Science soared 7.48% to Rs 625.15 after it received the final listing and trading approval for equity shares of OneSource from the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and BSE on Wednesday, 22 January 2025.

OneSource Specialty Pharma (OneSource) is Indias first specialty pharma Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO).

OneSource shall start trading on NSE and BSE from Friday, January 24, 2025 onwards, stated the company.

Strides Pharma Science is engaged in developing and manufacturing a wide range of IP-led niche pharmaceutical products.

It reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 93.23 crore in Q1 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 131.34 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations grew 20.17% to Rs 1201.1 crore in the quarter ended September 2024.

 

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

