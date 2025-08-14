Elpro International consolidated net profit rises 56.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 28.42% to Rs 99.72 croreNet profit of Elpro International rose 56.30% to Rs 74.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 47.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 28.42% to Rs 99.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 139.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales99.72139.31 -28 OPM %71.0948.83 -PBDT90.5662.14 46 PBT87.4860.47 45 NP74.3247.55 56
