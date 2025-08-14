Indag Rubber consolidated net profit declines 9.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.00% to Rs 45.01 croreNet profit of Indag Rubber declined 9.46% to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 19.00% to Rs 45.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 55.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales45.0155.57 -19 OPM %0.581.64 -PBDT2.913.03 -4 PBT1.201.40 -14 NP1.341.48 -9
