Foods & Inns consolidated net profit rises 1.28% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.50% to Rs 236.15 croreNet profit of Foods & Inns rose 1.28% to Rs 7.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 4.50% to Rs 236.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 247.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales236.15247.28 -5 OPM %10.3210.62 -PBDT15.7316.18 -3 PBT10.0511.11 -10 NP7.107.01 1
